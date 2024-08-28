One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash In Anderson

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Anderson on Tuesday. FOX 59 reports officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. 53rd Street and W. 53rd Street Parkway where they found that a Honda Accord and a Dodge Ram truck had collided with one another. The driver of the Honda Accord was initially determined to be in “serious” condition but was later pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.

Previous Post
Henry County Man Arrested For Cheating At Casino
Next Post
Four Way Stop Headed To Indiana 3 Near Eaton

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom