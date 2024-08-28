One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Anderson on Tuesday. FOX 59 reports officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. 53rd Street and W. 53rd Street Parkway where they found that a Honda Accord and a Dodge Ram truck had collided with one another. The driver of the Honda Accord was initially determined to be in “serious” condition but was later pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.
One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash In Anderson
