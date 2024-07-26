Anderson Woman Charged In Arrow Avenue Shooting

Police have filed charges against an Anderson woman involved in the shooting incident in the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue.
The Herald Bulletin reports police are looking for 20 year old Rosey Lee Smith on charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. The shooting took place as a large group of people gathered during a non-sanctioned event.

Seven Decade Stint For Muncie Man In Deadly Shooting
Recent BSU Grad Passes Away

