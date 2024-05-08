Pendleton Police Officer, Suspect Shot In Altercation

A Pendleton police officer was shot in Anderson on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Broadway St just outside of a GetGo gas station. The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Inside the car was a female driver and a male passenger. The male passenger eventually opened fire on the officer. The cop would fire back and both would be struck during the altercation. The officer had minor injuries, while the suspect is in serious condition.