Anderson Police Officers Recognized For Saving Woman From Drowning

Recognition for four Anderson Police officers who pulled a woman from the river at Edgewater Park recently. They were there for a welfare check on some kids when they saw the woman in the water who was in danger of drowning.
Each officer jumped into the water and pulled the woman out of the river. They were able to get her breathing and responsive, and eventually off to the hospital. The woman managed to survive.

