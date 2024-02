Four people were being sought in connection to the investigation of last week’s shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Anderson. Two people have already been arrested in Rishon Reeves-Linley’s death. The “persons of interest” being sought are Robert Tapscott, 34; Tina Ellis-Sanqunetti, 46; Angela Claybaugh, 43; and Amber Shelton, 41.