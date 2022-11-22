Ball Brothers Foundation Awards Grants

Ball Brothers Foundation approved over $5 million in funding for 39 projects during its second round of grantmaking in 2022. MuncieJournal.com reports among ther recipients;

Project Leadership: $15,000 to support continuation of the Delaware County Comprehensive Counseling Coalition.

Burris Laboratory Schoo: $200,000 for K-12 education improvement and innovation.

Muncie Community Schools: $450,000 for support of pre-K-12 education improvements and innovations.