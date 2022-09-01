Neighborhood Raises $120,000 for New Playground Equipment.

The Country Village-Creekwood Neighborhood has raised $120,000 for new playground equipment. Mitch Isaacs past president of the neighborhood association says the new playground will replace the aging tennis courts and playground behind the Country Village pool. Nearly 90 donors have contributed to the project that is expected to break ground in October.

More local news briefs are below…

A Blackford County woman charged in a crash that killed two members of a Montpelier family has failed in a bid to have her trial moved to another county. According to the StarPress. 46 year old Brandi S. Bare of Montpelier, is charged with six felonies — two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. Bare’s trial, in Blackford Superior Court, is set to begin on Sept. 13.

Whitinger & Company has announced that T.J. Bush has been named the firm’s Managing Member. He was unanimously elected by the Whitinger Member/Owners at their recent annual meeting. His term will begin today, at the conclusion of current Managing Member Linn Crull’s term.

NASA says the next Artemis 1 rocket launch attempt will be this Saturday, September 3rd. The launch window begins at 1:17pm, Indiana time. Weather conditions are expected to be favorable enough for the NASA team to try again.

The 32nd annual SEE YOU AT THE POLE prayer rally locally sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes event will take place on campuses across the United States Wednesday, September 28th one half hour before the start of classes.

Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Muncie service area beginning Tuesday, September 6 and continuing through Friday, October 28, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company conducts the annual maintenance program to ensure high-quality water service and to check that fire hydrants are operational.

On Labor Day, Monday September 5th, Tuhey Pool will be FREE to the public from 12 to 7pm, sponsored by Magna Powertrain Muncie. In other pool news, one of the pool’s lifeguards, Zeke Robertson, recently competed in the Sprint-Triathlon. He finished 14th and was #1 in his age group.

Delaware County Emergency Management assisted the Veterans Affairs office in collecting and transporting supplies to the affected areas of the Eastern Kentucky Flood on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend, reports WANE-TV. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult, say police. Police haven’t ID’d the boy, but they say he got into a fight with a parent of a student he had a problem with. Officers say it’s not clear if the other two people with the teen were involved in the fight.

Hamilton County Director of Administration Dan Stevens will retire next year after a 49-year career with the county. Stevens, who has worked for Hamilton County in various roles including sheriff, will step away March 31st. The Hamilton County Commissioners said they have started a nationwide search for Stevens’ replacement and hope to have someone hired by the beginning of 2023.

The bridge project on Nebo Road is complete and the road is open to traffic from SR32 to McGalliard Road. Drivers are asked to use care when traveling in the area, as crews are still doing finish work.

On Friday, Amazon Prime video launches their new series “Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power.” Years in the making the series will go head-to-head with HBO’s new “Game of Thrones spinoff series “House of the Dragon.” The first two episodes will debut this Friday with one new episode appearing each week on Friday.

The Indianapolis Star reports the ACLU of Indiana and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the state’s near-total ban on abortions. The ban will go into effect Sept. 15. The lawsuit, which was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court in Bloomington, argues that Senate Bill 1 violates an individual’s right to privacy and equal privilege protections as outlined in the state constitution.

The upcoming winter will be “cold and snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday.The outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December to February, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac has a less specific timeline and generally runs from November to March. So its cold and snowy for this year. Maybe.

The Cardinal Walk is the third event of the 2022 Cardinal Summer Series provided by Cardinal Greenway, Inc. The Walk takes place in both Muncie and Marion, offering a non-competitive event for people of all ages and abilities with a focus on family fun. The event takes place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with registration at 8:00 a.m. and the Walk starting at 9:00 a.m. Pre-registration may be done on-line. For more detail, visit the website at https://cardinalgreenways.org/

Always a popular event, the Muncie Bridge Dinner for 2022 has been announced. The dinner will take place on September 22nd at the Washington Street Bridge from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The event is free to the public.

As part of the New Castle/Henry County Concert Series, the popular band Flynnville Train will perform at the Arts Park Pavilion on September 16th. The concert begins at 6:30pm and is free to the public.

Homeowners who live in the Conner Creek addition in Fishers will have to cough up an over $25,000 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood. The 116 th and Allisonville Road neighborhood homeowners, voted 65-58 in favor of the $3.6 million special assessment. If a homeowner can’t pay the $25,352 in one lump sum, they have the option to pay an additional $211 per month in dues for the next 15 years. WRTV reports that would bring total monthly homeowners association dues to over $500 a month.

Classroom Connections of ECI is September’s 104.1 WLBC’s Hometown Hero of the month. Classroom Connections has partnered with the Whitely Community Council and their executive director Ken Hudson to PROMOTE READING. Ken will be on WLBC throughout the month to provide pro-reading tips for families.

Delaware County reported 227 new COVID cases and zero deaths in the latest reporting period….that’s a 22 percent increase. Indiana reported 13,962 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 14,200 the week before. Indiana ranked 11th among states where the coronavirus is spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis.

Alexandria wants to keep its BMV branch, but it might be in jeopardy of closing. The BMV follows a 3-step process to determine whether a branch should be closed. Last year, the BMV closed the Pendleton branch and before that, the Elwood branch was closed. The Alexandria branch is being looked at because its activity is down 24 percent.

The Herald Bulletin reports an Elwood man has pled guilty to child solicitation after an independent group captured video evidence during an online sting operation. 40 year old Steven J. Reed entered a plea of guilty earlier this month to a Level 4 felony charge of child solicitation. Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe set sentencing for Sept. 20th. Reed is facing a possible prison sentence of 2 to 12 years.

Pendleton Falls Park will be the location of Parkfest 2022. The event will take place on September 8th from 6-9pm. Stella Luna and the Satellites will perform an outdoor concert and awards will be given for the best “Bring Your Own Picnic space.” This is the second year for the event…a fundraiser for Falls Park.