Twelve years behind bars for a Muncie man who dealt fentanyl to an informant for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit. The Star Press reports 33 year old Korbin Dale Bubp pleaded guilty in September to dealing in a narcotic drug.
He was arrested on New Year’s Day, when he led two Muncie police officers on a foot chase after abandoning his bicycle.
Muncie Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl To Police Informant
