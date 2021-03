The owner of the Muncie Mall, Washington Prime Group, is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing. The Star Press reports the impact on the mall isn’t clear, according to a financial report. The report alslo says that time was running out for officials with the company to avert a default on loans after it skipped an interest payment. In an earnings call a year ago, Louis G. Conforti, the CEO of WPG, said they wanted to dump properties like the Muncie Mall.