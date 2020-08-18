MUNCIE ANIMAL SHELTER CLOSED

BREAKING FROM MUNCIE ANIMAL CARE AND SERVICES, posted on their Facebook page Tuesday at about 4 p.m.:

At the advice from a Veterinarian, we are closing our kennels until Monday August 31st, 2020 as a precaution due to a dog that was brought in very ill with the potential to spread the illness to our adoptable dogs. We are being overly cautious and following a zoonotic protocol for the safety of the other dogs in our care. Our adoptable dogs are not sick, and we intend to keep it that way. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we hope everyone understands that we must always do what’s in the best interest of the animals in our care. We are still open for cat and kitten adoptions, but our kennels will be closed until Monday August 31st. Again, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and patience. Please share!!

Sincerely,

MACS Staff