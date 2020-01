A Muncie woman is charged with knifing a man she knows. 35-year-old Rockelle Jernigan of North Macedonia Avenue was cuffed early Wednesday morning and charged with aggravated battery. Police say it was back on November 30th when she allegedly stabbed a 44 year old Muncie man in the leg at a home on the 300 block of East Ninth Street. It was days later when the man told police who stabbed him.